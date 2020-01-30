Home World

Tibet reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

The patient surnamed Zhang is from the city of Suizhou in Central China's Hubei province.

Published: 30th January 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Elderly men sit at a park wearing face masks in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Elderly men sit at a park wearing face masks in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Tibet has reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia, Chinese health authorities said on Thursday.

The first case was reported after a 34-year-old man from China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, travelled to Tibet and complained of sickness.

The patient surnamed Zhang is from the city of Suizhou in Central China's Hubei province.

He came to Lhasa by train from the provincial capital Wuhan on January 24 and was hospitalised on January 25.

So far, the majority of the cases in China and abroad are from the province for which Wuhan is the epicentre.

The regional centre for disease control and prevention diagnosed the patient as a suspected case on Tuesday.

Samples have been sent to the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention for further tests.

The patient's vital signs are stable, and close contacts have been put under medical observation, state-run China Daily reported.

Death toll in China's novel coronavirus increased sharply to 170 with 38 more fatalities reported on Wednesday mainly from the worst-affected central Hubei province.

Wuhan has been under virtual lockdown for days, with transport suspended and citizens told to stay home due to the spread of the virus.

China's National Health Commission said on Thursday that 7,711 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and in the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps by the end of Wednesday.

China has ramped up efforts to contain the virus.

The country has extended the New Year Festival holidays till February 2 to prevent reverse migration of millions of migrants works to return to their work from holidays.

ALSO READ: WHO calls world to action on coronavirus outbreak in China ahead of crisis talks

Universities, primary and middle schools and kindergartens across the country will postpone the opening of the spring semester until further notice.

The government is focussing efforts to prevent mass gatherings and mass travel to ensure the virus is not spread fast.

Beijing has also launched temperature detection at 55 subway stations, including stops at railway stations and Beijing airport.

Passengers with abnormal body temperatures will be sent to hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tibet coronavirus China
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp