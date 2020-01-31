Failure to reach post-Brexit trade deal 'existential threat' to Ireland: PM Leo Varadkar

By PTI

DUBLIN: A failure by Britain and the European Union to reach a post-Brexit trade deal by the end-of-year deadline would pose an "existential threat" to Ireland, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday.

ALSO READ | Brexit: Britain leaves the European Union - then what?

"We have to be realistic about the dangers," the Irish leader said on the day Britain leaves the EU.

"A failure to secure a trade deal would be a major threat, and an existential threat to our economy in 2021, so we do need that deal."