Pakistan coronavirus tally reaches 2,13,470

The viral infection has claimed 91 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,395.

Published: 01st July 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan coronavirus

A volunteer sprays disinfectant on cattle to help to contain the spread of coronavirus, at a market set up for the upcoming Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in Peshawar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus tally in Pakistan reached 2,13,470 with the detection of 4,133 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 1,00,802 coronavirus patients have recovered so far, making it almost half of the total cases in the country, it said.

The viral infection has claimed 91 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,395.

Another 2,741 patients are in critical condition, the ministry said.

With the detection of 4,133 new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 2,13,470, it said.

Sindh recorded the maximum number of 84,640 cases, followed by 76,262 in Punjab, 26,598 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 12,912 in Islamabad, 10,476 in Balochistan, 1,489 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,093 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The health authorities have so far conducted 1,305,510 tests, including 22,418 overnight, to detect the viral infection.

 

