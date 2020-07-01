STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three injured in explosion at medical clinic in Iran's capital

The ensuing fire began Tuesday night in a medical clinic in Iran's capital and state TV said firefighters were battling the blaze.

Published: 01st July 2020 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

TEHRAN: Iranian state television is reporting an explosion in a medical clinic in northern Tehran has injured at least three people.

Online videos appeared to show explosions at the site as thick black smoke rose from the flames.

The blasts initially appeared to be oxygen tanks exploding.

Authorities offered no immediate cause for the blaze, but Peyman Saberian, head of Tehran's emergency services, said the accident was probably caused by a gas capsule explosion.

State TV reported it was possible there could be more explosions because there are a number of oxygen capsules remaining in the medical center.

Videos on social media show people gathered outside of the building.

