STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump grateful to healthcare workers, including Indian-Americans, for combating COVID-19: WH

Over 100,000 Indian-American doctors have contributed to the fight against the coronavirus and the president thanks them for their tireless, life-saving work, WH Assistant Press Secretary said.

Published: 02nd July 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

In this Tuesday, May 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House in Washington.

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is tremendously grateful to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals, including Indian-Americans, who have selflessly risen to the occasion to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the White House has said.

More than 100,000 Indian-American doctors have contributed to the fight against the coronavirus and the president thanks them for their tireless, life-saving work, White House Assistant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told PTI on Wednesday.

Many Indian-Americans have laid down their lives in the fight against the COVID-19.

This is for the first time that the White House has recognised the selfless contribution of the Indian-American doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals.

"President Trump is tremendously grateful for all of the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals who have selflessly risen to the occasion to combat the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline," Leavitt said.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 10 million people and killed more than 516,000 across the world.

ALSO READ | Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite US COVID-19 cases crossing 2.68 million

The US is the worst affected country with over 2.6 million cases and more than 1,28,000 deaths.

The COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a "severe recession".

Scientists are racing against time to find a vaccine or medicine for its treatment.

Eminent Indian-American doctors from across the country thanked Trump for recognising their efforts.

"We are going through one of the most unprecedented crises of our lifetime. The leadership of President Trump has helped to reduce the economic damage to the country," Dr Raj Bhayani, president of New York chapter of American Association of Physicians of India-origin (AAPI), said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent first-ever address to an AAPI summit through video conferencing, said that he was proud of the achievements and contribution of the Indian-origin physicians in the battle against the COVID-19.

"Hundreds of Indian physicians in the US have fought this global war as frontline physicians/soldiers," said AAPI president Dr Suresh Reddy, adding that the organisation has honored more than 10,000 nurses in over 100 hospitals in over 40 states.

Welcoming Trump's praise for the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals, Dr Naresh Parikh, former AAPI president from Atlanta, said that as compared to other countries, American citizens have done better due to the brilliant economic stimulus for businesses, physicians and direct payment to taxpayers who are in employment.

"We believe that under the leadership of Trump, America will come out even stronger once this crisis is over," Dr Parikh said.

Responding to a question, Dr Bhayani said that he and a group of eminent Indian-American doctors are planning to campaign for Trump in the key battleground states of Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Virginia.

They are working with Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee.

"There is tremendous enthusiasm among Indians in the US to support Trump as Democrats are lining up against Modi and India as well as the Kashmir issue," he said, adding that one should not get surprised if people of Indian-origin play a major role in the 2020 elections.

Dr Humberto Nunez, a physician from Texas, said that healthcare professionals have been hit hard.

"Our hospitals are almost in full capacity, fortunately we have the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and resources to treat those patients properly in our hospitals, and my business got the financial support from the government through the care programme," he said.

Noting that the COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll; mentally, physically and financially, not only on his patients but also on him and his family, neurologist Dr Vithalbhai D Dhaduk said that Trump has done an outstanding job to help people with PPP and loans, assisting healthcare workers with special federal funding and stabilising the financial and job market.

"We as an Indian community and US citizens are very proud of President Trump," said Dr Dhaduk, who is also the chairman of the Saurastra Patel Cultural Samaj.

Over the weekend, addressing the virtual AAPI summit, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu described Indian-American doctors as real heroes' warriors in this fight against COVID19.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump US coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (Photo | Express)
Sathankulam custodial deaths: Five policemen, including inspector Srithar, arrested
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp