STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus: Serbian capital Belgrade declares emergency as cases jump 

Emergency measures also have been introduced in several other towns in Serbia where hospitals have been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in recent days.

Published: 03rd July 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Waiters, wearing protective face masks in front a restaurant in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BELGRADE: Serbian authorities have declared an emergency in the capital Belgrade because of a surge in the new coronavirus cases.

The Belgrade crisis team on Friday said nightclubs and cafes will be closed between 11 pm and 6 am and public gatherings limited to 100 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Those not wearing masks in closed spaces face strict fines.

Emergency measures also have been introduced in several other towns in Serbia where hospitals have been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in recent days.

Belgrade authorities said the rules will be reviewed in two weeks.

On Thursday, authorities announced 359 confirmed cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours - the highest number since mid-April - with more than 80% registered in Belgrade.

Late on Thursday, thousands of students protested in Belgrade against the order to close dormitories, which eventually was not followed through.

Serbia has gone from a very tight lockdown to almost total relaxation.

Government critics have said this was because populist authorities wanted to hold the June 21 parliamentary election and tighten their grip on power.

There's been more than 15,200 confirmed cases and nearly 290 deaths in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Belgrade Serbia Europe coronavirus
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp