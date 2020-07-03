STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: UK to end 14-day quarantine rule for travellers from 'low-risk' countries

The change takes effect July 10, just over a month after the UK began requiring international arrivals to self-isolate for two weeks.

Published: 03rd July 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: The British government said Friday it is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from a number of countries deemed "lower risk" for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy.

The change takes effect July 10, just over a month after the UK began requiring international arrivals to self-isolate for two weeks.

The full list of exempted countries will be announced later Friday, the government said.

It is considered unlikely the United States, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, will be among them.

On Saturday, the government will also exempt several countries from its advice against overseas travel, meaning U.K. tourists can once again head abroad on vacation.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes are "good news for British people and great news for British businesses."

But he stressed that the government could re-impose quarantine restrictions "in countries we are reconnecting with."

 The changes announced apply only to England, a sign of friction between Prime Minister Boris Johnson's central government and semi-autonomous administrations in the rest of the U.K. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been particularly critical of Johnson's approach to easing coronavirus lockdown measures and has taken a more cautious approach.

The British government also made the announcement without securing reciprocal agreements that British travelers will not face quarantines.

The Department for Transport said its "expectation is that a number of the exempted countries will also not require arrivals from the U.K. to self-isolate."

 Britain has the highest COVID-19 toll in Europe, with almost 44,000 confirmed deaths.

The country is gradually emerging from a nationwide lockdown imposed in March, with bars, restaurants and hairdressers allowed to reopen in England on Saturday.

The European Union re-opened its borders this week to people from 14 countries including Canada, Japan, South Korea and Morocco, but not the U.S.

 Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but continues to be bound by its rules during a transition period that lasts until the end of the year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK travel UK quarantine rules for travellers
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp