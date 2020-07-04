STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global coronavirus tally touches 11 million: Johns Hopkins University

At least 129,275 people have died in the US from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest tally.

Published: 04th July 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Recovering COVID-19 patients seen practicing yoga inside the newly modified isolation ward at Shehnai Banquet hall during Unlock -2 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS) 

By ANI

MARYLAND: The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has touched 11 million, according to the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

More than 523,613 people have died globally due to the infection, according to the data compiled by the university.

Though the virus is believed to have emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the United States is the worst-hit country from COVID-19, which was declared as a pandemic by the WHO on March 11.

At least 129,275 people have died in the US from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest tally.

There are at least 2,786,178 cases of the disease in the country. The US has the highest number of cases in the world.

The second worst-hit country is Brazil, which has reported 1,496,858 lakh cases. The country's death toll stands at 61,884.

The countries around the world including the US, India, Denmark, and Italy have started the process of lifting the lockdown by easing restrictions despite the number of cases continues to rise.

ALSO WATCH:

Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Death Toll Coronavirus Cases COVID 19 WHO
