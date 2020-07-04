STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three India returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Singapore

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Singapore PM Lee said that it will take atleast a year to get vaccine widely distributed. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporeans and a permanent resident, who returned from India, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, the Ministry of Health has said, as the country's total infections rose to 44,664.

The three were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore on Jun 21.

The two Singaporeans are a 60-year old man and a 56-year old woman while the permanent resident is a 35-year-old woman.

They were confirmed COVID-19 positive on July 2.

Now they have been taken to isolation facilities to begin their 14-day quarantine.

They were asymptomatic when they arrived and were tested while serving their stay-home notices, The Straits Times reported.

The country on Saturday reported 185 new coronavirus infections, the majority of them being foreign workers living in dormitories.

"There are nine cases in the community, of whom four are Singaporeans (citizens) or Permanent Residents (foreigners) and five others are foreigners holding work passes and living outside dormitories," said the Ministry of Health.

The new cases include 176 foreign workers living in dormitories.

Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
