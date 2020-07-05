STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China braces for more storms; 121 dead or missing this year

Nationwide, flooding-related disasters have destroyed 17,000 homes, caused 41.6 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) in economic losses and left 121 people dead or missing so far this year.

Published: 05th July 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

China storms

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, floodwaters flow past a residential building in Qijiang District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China on July 1, 2020. A wide swath of southern China braced Sunday, July 5, 2020 for more seasonal rains and flooding. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: A wide swath of southern China braced Sunday for more seasonal rains and flooding that state media said has already left more than 120 people dead or missing this year.

The National Meteorological Center raised the weather alert to yellow Sunday morning, the third-highest of four levels, for more than half a dozen provinces and the cities of Shanghai and Chongqing. Heavy to torrential rains were forecast into Monday night.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed flooded streets and farmland in Anhui province. To the south in Jiangxi province, more than 8,000 people have been evacuated and 54 houses collapsed after rainstorms in recent days, the network said.

Nationwide, flooding-related disasters have destroyed 17,000 homes, caused 41.6 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) in economic losses and left 121 people dead or missing so far this year, the official People's Daily newspaper said in a social media post, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The National Meteorological Center said some parts of Anhui, Hubei, Hunan and Zhejiang provinces could see 25 to 27 centimeters (10 inches) of rain. It also issued a yellow alert for rain in two northeastern provinces, Heilongjiang and Jilin.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China storm
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Sanju Samson (Photo | PTI)
In Conversation | "I never compare myself or anyone with MS Dhoni": Sanju Samson
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp