STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Rapper Kanye West announces decision to run for US President in 2020 elections

The rapper has frequently supported President Donald Trump and said in April that he was going to vote for him this fall.

Published: 05th July 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: American rapper Kanye West has announced his bid for the US presidential election slated to take place in November and has received backing from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, West wrote: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States... #2020VISION."

Replying to the tweet, Musk said: "You have my full support."

His wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian had little to say immediately after the news broke, but showed her support by tweeting an American Flag emoji in response.

It was not immediately clear which party the 21-time Grammy winner would pick in his apparent challenge to President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The rapper has sparked speculation over the years that he would potentially enter the presidential race one day, most recently in November 2019, when he said he planned to run in 2024, said a Daily Mail report on Sunday.

While there is no official deadline to enter the presidential race, candidates must meet certain filing requirements under Ballot Access Laws that vary by state.

The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states, including California.

In October 2018, West infamously revealed his support for Trump following a Twitter rant.

Soon after, he paid a visit to Trump himself at the White House, wearing the President's trademark "Make America Great Again" hat and delivered a speech in which he discussed alternate universes and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which he said was actually sleep deprivation, the Daily Mail added.

Speaking to a crowd of reporters in the Oval Office, he added the hat was like a Superman cape and said that Trump made him a billionaire.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has also met the President on more than one occasion lobbying for criminal justice reform.

With just Trump and Biden in the race as of now, opinion polls have shown the former Vice President with an almost double-digit lead over the incumbent President as the November 3 election looms.

A poll published on June 26 indicated that Trump's approval ratings were at their worst level (40 per cent) following protests against police brutality in the US and amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

A record 58 per cent of voters disapprove of the job Trump's doing at the White House, according to a new survey conducted by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion together with the National Public Radio and PBS NewsHour.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanye West 2020 elections US 2020 elections us presidential elections
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Sanju Samson (Photo | PTI)
In Conversation | "I never compare myself or anyone with MS Dhoni": Sanju Samson
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp