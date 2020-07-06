STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India funded new school infrastructure inaugurated in Nepal

The new building was inaugurated through video conferencing that was attended by Nepalese officials, school management committee and members of the Indian Embassy.

Published: 06th July 2020 07:38 PM

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A new four-storey school building built with Indian assistance of Rs 1.94 crore for students pursuing both vedic and modern education was inaugurated in Nepal's Ilam district on Monday, according to the Indian embassy.

The new building of Shri Saptmai Gurukul Sanskrit Vidyalaya, which was set up in 2009 and has unique qualification of imparting vedic as well as modern education including Sanskrit, was inaugurated through video conferencing that was attended by Nepalese officials, school management committee and members of the Indian Embassy, a statement issued by the Indian mission here said.

The new school building was built at a cost of Nepali Rupees 31.13 million (INR 1.94 crore).

The new school infrastructure has ten class rooms, hostel block with nine dormitories for residential students, four study rooms, warden office, one living room and one conference hall, the statement said.

India has provided financial assistance to Nepal for the construction of several such schools with an aim to upgrade the education for the Nepalese students, especially after most of the educational infrastructures suffered damage in the massive 2015 earthquake, killing 9,000 people in various parts of the Himalayan nation.

