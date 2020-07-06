STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 231,000-mark after 3,344 new cases reported

Published: 06th July 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Vendors walk through disinfectant tunnel with their cattle to help to contain the spread of coronavirus, at a cattle market set up for the upcoming Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Vendors walk through disinfectant tunnel with their cattle to help to contain the spread of coronavirus, at a cattle market set up for the upcoming Muslim festival Eid al-Adha in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Monday crossed the 231,000-mark after 3,344 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, while 50 people died of the deadly disease, taking the death toll to 4,762, the health ministry said on Monday.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, the number of confirmed cases reached 231,818 after 3,344 new infections surfaced in the country, but 131,649 patients have also fully recovered from the COVID-19.

Out of the total infections, Sindh province reported 94,528 cases, Punjab 81,963, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 28,116, Islamabad 13,494, Balochistan 10,814, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,561 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,342.

The total number of deaths reached 4,762 after another 50 patients died in the last 24 hours.

Another 2,406 were in critical condition, it added.

The ministry also said that 56.78 per cent patients have recovered from the disease while those still infected are 43.21 per cent.

A total of 1,420,623 tests have been performed, including 22,271 in the last 24 hours.

