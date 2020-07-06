STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's ruling party expels senior lawmaker Uzma Kardar after audio tape controversy

Kardar allegedely commented on how 'PM Imran Khan's third wife Bushra Bibi is influential in deciding important matters such as postings of senior officials sitting in the Prime Minister House'.

Published: 06th July 2020 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Expelled Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Uzma Kardar

Expelled Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Uzma Kardar (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

LAHORE: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Sunday expelled a senior lawmaker, days after a controversial audio clip was leaked on social media in which she was purportedly heard speaking on the increasing role of the military establishment in the government and commenting on the private lives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his third wife.

The PTI in a statement said it has expelled Punjab Assembly member Uzma Kardar from the party for "violation of discipline". However, it offered no further explanation.

Kardar, who won a reserved seat for women as a PTI candidate in the 2018 general elections, was one of the most active leaders in the Punjab province. A few weeks ago, Kardar was removed from the Punjab government's media strategy committee following the leak of the audio clip.

"The establishment, the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan are going hand-in-hand. No government in Pakistan can be run without the support of the military establishment," she was heard saying in the tape.

Kardar was also heard discussing the private lives of Prime Minister Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi in a negative way. She allegedly commented on how "Bushra Bibi is influential in deciding important matters such as postings of senior officials sitting in the Prime Minister House".

She also spoke about how Bushra Bibi favours friends and prevent others from approaching Khan. The prime minister's former wife Reham Khan in her controversial memoir had mentioned the name of Kardar, alleging that she had relations with Imran Khan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uzma Kardar Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf Pakistan Punjab Assembly Paksitan audio tape
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp