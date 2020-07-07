STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan floods death toll climbs to 50, rescue operations hampered due to harsh weather

Pounding rain since late Friday in Japan's southern region of Kyushu has triggered widespread flooding.

Published: 07th July 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Japan Self Defense Force members rescue residents on a boat on a flooded road hit by heavy rain in Omuta, Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Japan Self Defense Force members rescue residents on a boat on a flooded road hit by heavy rain in Omuta, Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Agencies

TOKYO: Japan's disaster management agency says the death toll from recent flooding has risen to 50 and at least a dozen others are still missing.

Pounding rain since late Friday in Japan's southern region of Kyushu has triggered widespread flooding.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 of the dead confirmed as of Tuesday morning were from riverside towns in the Kumamoto region.

One person was found dead in Fukuoka as the heavy rain spread across the southern area.

Rescue operations have been hampered by the floodwater and continuing harsh weather.

Meanwhile, more than half a million people were advised to evacuate across Kyushu, including riverside towns in Kumamoto city where 40 bodies were recovered.

The evacuation was not mandatory and many people are believed to have opted to stay at home because of concerns over catching the coronavirus, even though officials said shelters were adequately equipped with partitions and other safety measures.

The dead included 14 of the 65 elderly residents of the nursing home next to the Kuma River, which is known as the 'raging river' because it is joined by another river just upstream and is prone to flooding.

The river rose abruptly and its embankment gave in, causing floodwaters to gush into the nursing home, where most of the residents were bedridden or wheelchair users.

A caregiver on night duty told the Asahi newspaper that he saw the river rising in the early hours of Saturday and he and three colleagues woke everyone up and to prepare them for evacuation.

But then he heard a window break and saw water pouring in and quickly rising to his knees, he said.

He heard voices calling for help and grabbed two people to lift them above the water, which continued to rise until his arms grew numb and he was no longer able to hold them and they died, he said.

"I'm so sorry. I really wanted to help them, but I couldn't. I had no strength left," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Shunji Ogawa, a village assemblyman who regularly volunteers at the nursing home, said he joined the caregivers in helping move the residents but the water rose suddenly like a tsunami, the newspaper reported.

(With AP, PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Japan floods Japan Japan floods death toll
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp