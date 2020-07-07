STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Tear gas, arrests as Kenyans protest police brutality

Many Kenyans have been angered by a fresh wave of alleged police abuses while enforcing coronavirus restrictions.

Published: 07th July 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kenyan police detain a protester at a demonstration against police brutality in downtown Nairobi. (Photo| AP)

Kenyan police detain a protester at a demonstration against police brutality in downtown Nairobi. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

NAIROBI: Kenyan police on Tuesday fired tear gas and detained scores of protesters demanding an end to police brutality.

About 100 people took part in demonstrations across the capital, Nairobi.

Many Kenyans have been angered by a fresh wave of alleged police abuses while enforcing coronavirus restrictions.

We are not armed and we just wanted to take our petition very peacefully, but as you can see they are very armed, they have arrested some of us and they have injured some of us, protester David Oluoch said.

Human rights activists say at least 22 people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been killed by officers enforcing the restrictions.

But activists say there has been no groundswell of widespread public protest in Kenya, one of Africa's biggest economies, that's been seen in other parts of the world over police abuse.

Kenya's police force for two decades has been ranked as the country's most corrupt institution.

It's also the most deadly, according to human rights groups say.

We are not going to stand for that anymore," activist Amelia Hopkins Philips said.

We are going to keep standing up and peacefully protesting until that message gets through".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
police brutality Kenyan police
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp