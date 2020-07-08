COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reach 2,37,489; death toll at 4,922

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reported 2,980 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 237,489, the health ministry said.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, the death toll from the virus reached 4,922 after 83 more deaths were reported from the country.

Another 2,236 patients were in critical condition.

The recovery rate in the country is getting better and so far 140,965 people have fully recovered, the ministry added.

Out of the total 237,489 infections, Sindh has 97,626 cases, Punjab 83,559, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 28,681, Islamabad 13,650, Balochistan 10,919, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,595 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,419 cases.

The authorities have so far conducted 1,467,104 tests, including 21,951 in the last 24 hours.