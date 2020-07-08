STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins New Jersey's Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a longtime senator from Delaware before serving two terms as vice president, is already the party's presumptive nominee.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Former Vice President Joe Biden has won New Jersey's mostly mail-in Democratic presidential primary.

Biden faced Vermont Sen.

Bernie Sanders on the ballot Tuesday, even though Biden has accumulated enough delegates to become the party's presumptive nominee.

New Jersey's already-late primary got pushed a month later because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Democratic Governor Phil Murphy mandated that the election take place mostly by mail-in ballots.

New Jersey's 14 electoral votes have gone to Democrats in every presidential election since 1988.

Biden has also won Delaware's Democratic presidential primary, while President Donald Trump has won the state's Republican presidential primary.

He has accumulated enough delegates to win the nomination at Democrats' convention next month.

Republicans have coalesced around Trump, who is seeking his second term in office.

Republicans are also holding their presidential nominating convention next month.

