STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New Zealand opposition MP who leaked details of COVID-19 patients resigns

Conservative opposition lawmaker Hamish Walker said Wednesday he was sorry for his actions and was withdrawing his candidacy for the September general election in a seat he was expected to win.

Published: 08th July 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Walker sent the details of 18 patients to several news outlets on condition he remained anonymous as the source.

Walker sent the details of 18 patients to several news outlets on condition he remained anonymous as the source. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: A New Zealand politician has resigned after admitting he leaked the names of coronavirus patients to news media.

Conservative opposition lawmaker Hamish Walker said Wednesday he was sorry for his actions and was withdrawing his candidacy for the September general election in a seat he was expected to win.

Walker sent the details of 18 patients to several news outlets on condition he remained anonymous as the source.

He said he was exposing a "significant privacy issue" for the government because the patient names weren't password secured.

But news organisations said he'd given them the information to refute claims he was racist, after he'd earlier said that active cases were coming into the country from India, Pakistan and South Korea.

The news organisations did not publish the names.

National Party leader Todd Muller said there was a "clear breach of trust" by Walker, which went against the party's values.

A former National Party president, Michelle Boag, also resigned from several political and nonpolitical roles after acknowledging she'd leaked the names to Walker.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hamish Walker New Zealand
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp