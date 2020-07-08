STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan aviation authority suspends licenses of 34 more PIA pilots on suspicion of holding fake degrees

The PIA has grounded more than 140 pilots after it was revealed in the National Assembly that some of them held 'dubious and fake' licenses.

Published: 08th July 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft takes off from Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines flight (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's aviation authority has suspended the licenses of 34 more pilots of Pakistan International Airlines on suspicion of holding fake degrees, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Last week, the national flag carrier terminated the services of 52 employees on various charges, including fake degrees.

The PIA has grounded more than 140 pilots after it was revealed in the National Assembly that some of them held 'dubious and fake' licenses.

According to a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, licenses of 34 more pilots will remain suspended till the inquiry against them has not been completed, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Tuesday ordered its 32 member states to bar Pakistani pilots from working, following reports of fake licenses being issued to them, the report added.

The EASA has asked its member countries for details of Pakistani captains.

The letter sent to the member states by the EASA stated that the CAA has revealed irregularities in the issuance of 40 per cent of licences.

The move follows a decision by the EASA to temporarily suspend PIA's authorisation to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, the Express Tribune reported.

"Approximately 40 per cent of the airline pilot licenses issued by PCAA are either falsified or otherwise not ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) compliant," read the letter, describing the situation as a "grave safety concern".

The decision by the EASA has been taken after 262 Pakistani pilots were grounded, whose licences the Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had termed dubious in the National Assembly.

Separately, a PIA flight steward went missing from his hotel after arriving in Toronto by a flight carrying passengers from Islamabad, Dawn News reported.

PIA steward Yasir disappeared from the hotel he was staying in after reaching Toronto on PIA flight PK-781.

The flight steward was found missing from his hotel when the airline's senior staff contacted him on Monday.

He reportedly replied that he was going to another city and after that his cell phone remained switched off, the report added.

The PIA station manager in Toronto informed the Toronto airport authorities that Yasir had gone to another city.

An investigation into the matter has been launched by the PIA management, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan pilots Pakistan International Airlines
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp