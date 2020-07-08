STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior police official killed in encounter with suspected militants in Pakistan

During the exchange of fire, a bullet hit Iqbal and he died on the spot, while the two constables, Faisal Khan and Tayyab, sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital, he said.

Published: 08th July 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A senior police official was killed and two constables were critically injured during an encounter with suspected militants in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Rajjar tehsil of Swabi district in the province when Deputy Superintendent of Police Allama Iqbal along with a police team raided a hideout of the suspected militants after receiving a tip-off about their presence in the area, District Police Officer Imran Shahid said.



One of the suspected militant Naseer was killed in the encounter, while two of his accomplices were injured and managed to escape, the official said. Police have launched a massive search operation in the area to arrest them, he said.

Comments

