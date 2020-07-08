STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US government launches campaign to reduce high suicide rates seen during COVID-19 pandemic

With the coronavirus still raging across communities, officials expressed hope that the message of suicide prevention can aid the public more widely, not just veterans.

Published: 08th July 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Anxiety, Mental health, Suicide

The website offers information on risk factors for suicide and ways people can get help. (Representational Image)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The federal government launched a broad national campaign Tuesday aimed at reducing high suicide rates, urging the public to reach out to others, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, and acknowledge daily stresses in people's lives.

Known as REACH, the government campaign is the core part of a $53 million, two-year effort announced by President Donald Trump to reduce suicide, particularly among veterans.

Starting Wednesday, digital ads will hit the internet with the key message that 'suicide is preventable' and that collective action not only by government but also by businesses, schools, nonprofits and faith-based organizations can overcome the stigma of discussing mental health and empower people to understand risk factors, stay connected with others and talk openly about problems.

'Working together, we can implement this road map and end this national tragedy of suicide,' said Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, a lead spokesperson for the government effort.

She called it an opportune time, noting increased social distancing because of the coronavirus.

'All of us have been facing anxieties and isolation,' she said.

'It's OK to not be OK....The best thing is to talk about it more, not less.'

'No one should be afraid to ask for help,' she added.

Trump established a federal task force last year to develop a way to lower veterans' suicides.

Currently, about 20 veterans, guardsmen and reservists die by suicide each day, about 1.5 times higher than those who have not served in the military.

The government says about 14 of those 20 were not under the care of the Department of Veterans Affairs, pointing to a need for improved community outreach.

With the coronavirus still raging across communities, officials expressed hope that the message of suicide prevention can aid the public more widely, not just veterans.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who is helping the effort, stressed the need to stay connected by texting, emailing or, in the case of his kids, writing 'old-fashioned letters to grandma and grandpa.'

He described stigma against getting help as a much bigger public health threat than cigarettes or COVID-19.

'When we feel comfortable seeking help, and unless more people feel comfortable offering help without judgment, we'll never reach those who need it the most,' he said.

Acknowledging the impact of the broader pandemic, Adams also offered a separate public service message: Wear a mask.

His public admonition comes as many governors are pushing for a national mandate on wearing masks.

Trump has repeatedly declined to wear masks in public and recently held campaign-style events in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and the White House on the Fourth of July where he and many attendees went bare-faced.

'It's not an impingement on your freedom,' Adams said, calling masks the No.1 way to stem spread of COVID-19.

'It actually increases your freedom and your choices because it lowers spread of the disease and increases the chances we will be able to open and stay open.'

'It actually will decrease that hopelessness. It will actually lower suicide rates, he said.

Public health experts urged people to go to the website wearewithinreach.net and take a pledge ''to reach and be part of the solution" to stem suicide.

The website offers information on risk factors for suicide and ways people can get help.

'By having this conversation, we will save lives,' said Dr.

Barbara Van Dahlen, executive director of the suicide prevention effort.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suicide Mental Health Suicide Prevention
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp