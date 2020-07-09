STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 cases rise in Australia; lockdown in worst-hit Victoria state

Victoria recorded another 165 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours including several hospital and aged care workers, on the first day of its second lockdown.

Published: 09th July 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

A resident looks from a window at one of nine public housing estates locked down due a spike in coronavirus numbers in Melbourne (Photo| AFP)

A resident looks from a window at one of nine public housing estates locked down due a spike in coronavirus numbers in Melbourne (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in Australia, authorities in Melbourne and some regional parts of the hardest-hit Victoria state on Thursday entered into its first day of the second lockdown, imposing restrictions for next six weeks.

Victoria recorded another 165 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours including several hospital and aged care workers, on the first day of its second lockdown.

Queensland, South Australia, New South Wales, Western Australia and Australian Capital Territory (ACT) remained closed temporarily along with Victoria to arrest the spread of the COVID-19.

Urging residents not to become complacent, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that "about 25,000 tests are being done every day in Victoria, and particularly" in Melbourne.

That is an industrial scale of testing, which is an essential part of dealing with the outbreak in Victoria.

Morrison will hold a Cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss the latest coronavirus surge in Victoria and look at the risk to other states.

"I would say more broadly across the country that we must guard against complacency, that we must continue to follow those social distancing protocols all around Australia, even in states or territories where the number of cases is effectively zero," the prime minister said.

Please do not think that any of the states or territories are immune, he warned.

''And if there were to be issues that presented in any of those states and territories, the best defence that we have, especially in the first instance, is that all citizens, all residents right across the country, are continuing to practice the appropriate social distancing and other measures.

"We've seen the images in many parts of the country, where I think we are seeing some of that lapse.

And it's important, because we do not want to see the situation in Victoria repeated in any other part of the country," he said.

Morrison thanked the Melbourne residents for their patience during the ongoing health crisis.

In a bid to contain the virus from spreading, the Victorian government has announced a regular temprature check for all the students who would return to school in the next term.

The state government will distribute more than 14,000 thermometers to schools in greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire and in schools that are near the lockdown zones.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the coronavirus restrictions in the state will not be tightened at this stage after 13 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

She said that the rate of community transmission was seen low.

Only one new case was recorded in ACT after a man in his 20s contracted the virus.

So far, Australia's death toll from the COVID-19 stands at 106 with no new fatalities reported in the 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Australia covid 19 COVID 19 Victoria coronavirus Victoria
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp