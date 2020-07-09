COVID-19: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi dismisses reports of death as 'fake'

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, on Thursday rubbished as "false news" the reports of his death that appeared on social media. 64-year-old Qureshi said he was fine and recovering from COVID-19 infection.

Terming the reports of his death as "false news", the foreign minister said it had caused distress among his family and friends. "I am fine by the Grace of Allah and recovering from COVID-19," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui also condemned the attempts by "mischievous elements" to spread rumours on social media about the foreign minister's health. "We strongly condemn attempts by mischievous elements to hack Wikipedia page of FM @SMQureshiPTI & spread rumours on social media about his health & well-being. By grace of Almighty Allah, FM is recovering fast. Everyone's prayers, from Pakistan & abroad, are deeply appreciated," Farooqui tweeted.