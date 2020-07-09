Two dead, 18 missing due to floods in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk: Police

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least two people, including a child, were killed while 18 others went missing as several houses were swept away by floods triggered by incessant rain in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in the district's Araniko Highway as the water level surged in the local streams in Jambu area of Bahrabise Municipality.

"Two dead bodies have been recovered while at least 18 others have gone missing as the water level surged in the local streams in Jambu area of Bahrabise Municipality," a senior police official said.

Those who have died have been identified as 20-year-old Nihesh Basnet and his three year old daughter.

Nepal Army has mobilised a helicopter to bring three injured persons in the incident to Kathmandu for treatment, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Meteorological Department has forecast that heavy rain is expected to continue for the next three days.