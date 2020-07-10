STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Judicial commission probing 2014 Peshawar school attack submits report to Pakistan SC

The commission was formed after parents of deceased children demanded the authorities form a high-level inquiry panel to investigate the massacre.

Published: 10th July 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Supreme Court building. (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: The judicial commission formed to investigate the 2014 Peshawar school massacre in which at least 150 people, mostly students, were killed submitted its report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday.

Taliban militants stormed the military-run Army Public School (APS) in the northwestern city of Peshawar on December 16, 2014, killing at least 150 people, mostly children.

The 3000-page report containing recorded statements of 132 people, including parents of the killed school children and police and army officials, was submitted to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The inquiry commission was headed by judge of Peshawar High Court Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Khan.

In October 2018, Supreme Court's former chief justice Saqib Nisar set up a one-man commission headed by Justice Khan.

The commission was formed after parents of deceased children demanded the authorities form a high-level inquiry panel to investigate the massacre.

The panel became functional on October 19, 2018, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Spokesman for the commission Imranullah Khan told reporters that the probe body had recorded the statements of 132 people and of them, 31 were police and army officials and the rest were witnesses, including injured students and parents of the children killed in the attack.

The commission was initially given six weeks time by the Supreme Court to conduct the inquiry during which it had completed recording statements of the parents, injured students and officials of police and counter-terrorism department.

The court granted more time to the commission for the probe as several important statements were to be recorded.

The parents wondered why proper security measures were not adopted after the National Counter Terrorism Authority informed provincial and federal authorities on August 28, 2014, that the banned militant outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) would carry out attacks against the Army Public School and College and other educational institutions run by the Pakistan Army, the report said.

TTP commander Umer Mansoor alias Umer Narae had claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack.

The US government and the Pakistan Army later confirmed that Umar was killed in a US drone strike in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on July 9, 2016.

Pakistan hanged four men in December, 2015 for their involvement in the attack on the army-run school.

They were convicted by a military court and their death sentences were confirmed by the then army chief General Raheel Sharif.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
judicial commission 2014 Peshawar school massacre Supreme Court Pakistan
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp