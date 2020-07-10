STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Latin America, Caribbean are COVID-19 'hotspots': UN chief as virus also hits region's politicians

'COVID-19 represents a massive health, social and economic shock with an immense human toll for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean,' the report said.

Published: 10th July 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses and patients gather at the emergency entrance of the private Ricardo Palma hospital amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Nurses and patients gather at the emergency entrance of the private Ricardo Palma hospital amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS: Latin America and the Caribbean have become "a hot spot" for the COVID-19 pandemic, with several countries now having one of the highest per capita infection rates and absolute number of cases in the world, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday.

The U.N.chief said in a video and briefing report that a 9.1 per cent contraction in GDP is expected this year in the region, which would be the "largest in a century."

"COVID-19 represents a massive health, social and economic shock with an immense human toll for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean," the report said.

It is expected to result in the deepest recession in living memory.

According to the report, unemployment in the region is expected to rise to 13.5 per cent from 8.1 per cent last year, affecting more than 44 million people, compared to over 18 million in 2019.

ALSO READ | After Brazil's Bolsonaro, Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez tests COVID-19 positive

The poverty rate is expected to rise to 37.2 per cent from 30.2 per cent, meaning 230 million people will be affected compared to 185 million last year, it said.

Guterres said Latin America and the Caribbean already face "gaping inequalities," high levels of informal labour and fragmented health services,and the region's most vulnerable people, are once again being hit the hardest by COVID-19.

"Women, who make up the majority of the workforce in economic sectors being most affected, now must also bear the brunt of additional care-giving," Guterres said.

"Older persons and persons with disabilities are at much higher risk of death from the virus."

He said Indigenous peoples, those of African descent, migrants and refugees "are also suffering disproportionately."

"Urban transmission of COVID-19 is of special concern to Latin America and the Caribbean as the world's most urbanised developing region," the report said.

Some 80 per cent of the region's population lives in cities, the U.N.chief said, pointing to slums especially in the largest ones as potential breeding grounds.

"With fragmented and unequal health systems, countries most affected by the pandemic, which Guterres didn't name, are ill-prepared to handle a health and human crisis of this scale," his report said.

ALSO READ | Brazil's Bolsonaro becomes 'poster boy' for 'dubious' COVID-19 cure as he promotes HCQ

"In a region which experienced a significant number of political crises and protests in 2019," Guterres warned that "increasing inequalities, exclusion and discrimination in the context of COVID-19 affect adversely the enjoyment of human rights and democratic developments, potentially even leading to civil unrest, if left unaddressed."

He called on governments to do more to reduce poverty, food insecurity and malnutrition.

In the short-term, Guterres said, governments should consider providing people living in poverty with emergency basic incomes and anti-hunger grants.

This could include the possibility of providing the equivalent income of the national poverty line, or about USD 140 per month for the region, the report said.

The estimated cost for six months would amount to 1.9 per cent of regional GDP, it said.

At the same time, Guterres said, greater international support is urgently needed.

"For Latin America and the Caribbean, the international community must provide liquidity, financial assistance and debt relief," he said.

The U.N.chief called for a post-pandemic transformation of Latin America and the Caribbean to reduce inequality that "has become untenable."

"It means developing comprehensive welfare systems that are accessible to all," Guterres said.

"It means creating a fair taxation system, promoting decent jobs, strengthening environmental sustainability, and reinforcing social protection mechanisms."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Latin America Caribbean COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp