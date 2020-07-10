STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singaporeans step out to elect new government amid rising COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 45,000

Morning slots have been reserved for voters who are 65 years and older to minimise their interaction with younger voters and to allow them to vote ahead of others, the Elections Department said.

Published: 10th July 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

People's Action Party Secretary-General and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, center, wearing a mask, waves as he departs the Alexandra Primary School polling center after casting his vote in Singapore, Friday, July 10, 2020.

People's Action Party Secretary-General and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, center, wearing a mask, waves as he departs the Alexandra Primary School polling center after casting his vote in Singapore, Friday, July 10, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Wearing face masks and gloves, Singaporeans were voting on Friday in a general election that is expected to return the ruling party once again to power but the result could be a test for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's handling of the economy during the COVID-19 crisis.

Voting began at 8 am and will end at 8 pm with the first count expected late at night.

Morning slots have been reserved for voters who are 65 years and older to minimise their interaction with younger voters and to allow them to vote ahead of others, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Thursday.

Singaporeans voters are facing "longer than usual queues" at some polling stations.

Long lines were seen at several polling centres across Singapore on Friday, the ELD said in an update this morning.

"This is partly due to the additional safety measures put in place to ensure safe voting," Channel News Asia reported.

At 10 am, 350,000 voters - 13 per cent of the registered voters - cast their vote at local polling stations, the ELD said.

A total of 2.65 million people will vote on Friday as voting is compulsory in Singapore and the government has declared Friday a holiday.

Eleven political parties, including the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), campaigned for nine days amid the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19 that has pushed the city-state's economy towards the worst-ever recession in nearly two decades.

It has been an election season like no other, as candidates and voters alike sought to navigate safety measures and provisions brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Voters heading to the polling stations are "strongly encouraged" to check the queue situation before setting off, the ELD said.

In a bid to enhance the safety of voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of polling stations has been increased from 880 to 1,100, The Straits Times reported.

This means each station will serve an average of 2,400 voters, down from 3,000.

"Family members voting at the same polling station may accompany the senior voter to voter.

However, only one accompanying family member will be accorded priority voting, along with the senior voter," it said.

Prime Minister Lee last month called for general elections 10 months ahead of the schedule to "clear the decks" and give the new government a fresh five-year mandate to focus on the national agenda.

Lee's People's Action Party has won every election since the late 1950s.

When the party's share of the vote dipped to about 60 per cent in 2011, which was considered an upset.

The ruling party is expected to win comfortably in the election but the 68-year-old Lee's handling of the coronavirus crisis could decide the vote share this election.

The main opposition Workers' Party is likely to pose the stiffest challenge.

A total of 192 candidates from 11 parties, including the PAP, will contest parliamentary seats through 17 Group Representation Constituencies which groups together candidates in four or five, and 14 Single Member Constituencies.

While the PAP has not fielded any Indian-origin candidate in this election, the opposition parties have fielded about a dozen of them.

The ruling PAP is the only party with candidates contesting on all 93 seats.

This is the second general election that the opposition has fielded candidates in all seats in Parliament.

In the last elections in September 2015, the PAP contested all 89 seats and won 83 seats, an absolute majority in the house.

The Workers' Party secured six seats.

Observers are watching if the Workers' Party can increase their seats this time in Parliament.

Prime Minister Lee's estranged brother Lee Hsien Yang recently joined the Progress Singapore Party, bolstering the opposition camp.

However, he is not fighting the elections.

The two brothers are involved in a legal tussle of their family house-property.

Overall, the opposition calls have been to limit the PAP's expected win to less than two-third of the seats in Parliament, calling it "blank cheque" or no absolute majority.

Lee, who is the country's third prime minister, has led the government since 2004.

His father Lee Kuan Yew was Singapore's first prime minister and he transformed the city-state into an affluent nation during his 31 years rule.

Most of the issues raised during the campaign were about jobs and future employment with the increasing presence of foreigners both professionals and labour class, gap in wages of workers and executives, the withdrawal of Central Provident Fund on retirement at the age of 55 and spending of national reserves.

Singapore has reported 45,423 confirmed coronavirus cases with 41,645 recoveries and 26 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore Singapore coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp