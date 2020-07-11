STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Last batch of Indians to be repatriated from South Africa on July 12

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: The last batch of Indians stranded in South Africa due to the global travel restrictions will be repatriated on Sunday.

This will be the second repatriation flight arranged by the India Club, an ethnic, socio-cultural group.

The flight has not been filled to capacity, indicating that only a small number of Indians is left in the country for repatriation.

Over 50 of the 183 passengers are IT employees from Bengaluru who have been stuck in South Africa after their contracts with various local companies expired prematurely with businesses scaling down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, 14 South Africans, who were on home-leave, will be returning to their jobs in Indian mines.

"This repatriation assignment has given us a different opportunity and satisfaction.

"Despite having normal day jobs, we did not mind the late night work one bit and it is a different feeling when we are of help to someone, especially in such unprecedented times," said John Francis, vice president of India Club.

The Indian government has arranged three Vande Bharat mission flights from South Africa, repatriating thousands.

