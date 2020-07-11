STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Over half of COVID-19 infected adults in South Africa are asymptomatic: Official

The coronavirus, which first emerged in China's Wuhan city, has claimed 3,860 lives in South Africa with over 2,50,000 confirmed cases.

Published: 11th July 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 patients are being treated at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday July 10, 2020.

Covid-19 patients are being treated at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday July 10, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: A top health official in South Africa has said that about 50 to 66 per cent of all the adults infected with the COVID-19 disease in the country are asymptomatic, with many infections going undetected.

The coronavirus, which first emerged in China's Wuhan city, has claimed 3,860 lives in South Africa with over 2,50,000 confirmed cases.

"The majority of COVID-19 infections are going unnoticed," according to Dr Shabir Madhi, the leader of the South African leg of an international vaccine trial headed by the University of Oxford.

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Madhi said the high number of asymptomatic cases was causing difficulties in vaccine trials.

The enrolment process has shown that far more people are asymptomatic than what was previously believed, he said.

He estimated that only about 10 per cent of all COVID-19 cases are being officially reported.

Madhi said around 80 per cent of all children who are infected are asymptomatic.

The clinical trials require people who have not been infected by the virus.

Part of the enrolment process for the COVID-19 vaccine trial involves the screening of individuals.

Qualifying participants are randomly allocated into one of two groups -- vaccine group or placebo group.

Madhi said the results on whether the vaccine works as protection against COVID-19 would be available by the end of November this year, but the trials may be extended into the second quarter of next year.

He warned against 'undue' optimism, reminding that only 10 per cent of vaccines that go into clinical trials are eventually licensed for use.

"Right now there are approximately 200 vaccines that are being developed (around the world) for COVID-19.

"It would be a huge accomplishment if, over the next 12 to 18 months, we are successful in showing that even one out of every 20 of the vaccines that go into human studies are safe and provide some protection against COVID-19," Madhi said.

He said that for the next year at least, the only reliable protection against the COVID-19 would be the non-pharmaceutical interventions of handwashing, sanitisation and social distancing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Africa S Africa coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus South Africa coronavirus
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp