Pakistan records 2,752 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 2,46,351

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus tally on Saturday reached 2,46,351 with the detection of 2,752 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The death toll jumped to 5,123 with 65 more fatalities due to the viral infection.

The ministry also reported an improvement in the number of recoveries with 1,53,134 patients discharged from hospitals and health centres across the country so far.

Sindh reported the maximum number of 1,02,368 cases, followed by 85,991 in Punjab, 29,775 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 13,927 in Islamabad, 11,128 in Balochistan, 1,630 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,532 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A total number of 15,38,427 coronavirus tests, including 23,569 overnight, have been conducted so far in the country.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the health crisis, the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has prepared detailed guidelines for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha when cattle markets are held across the country to sell animals for sacrifice.

The NCOC suggested setting up of cattle markets on the outskirts of the cities for a specified time period, compulsory testing of animal handlers and engaging ulemas (Muslim scholars) for implementation of the Standard Operating Principles (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Azha, which will be celebrated this month-end.