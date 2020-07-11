STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan records 2,752 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 2,46,351

The ministry also reported an improvement in the number of recoveries with 1,53,134 patients discharged from hospitals and health centres across the country so far.

Published: 11th July 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk in a park in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, July 10, 2020.

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk in a park in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, July 10, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus tally on Saturday reached 2,46,351 with the detection of 2,752 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The death toll jumped to 5,123 with 65 more fatalities due to the viral infection.

The ministry also reported an improvement in the number of recoveries with 1,53,134 patients discharged from hospitals and health centres across the country so far.

With the detection of 2,752 new cases, the coronavirus tally in Pakistan now stands at 2,46,351, it said.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Seven cities in Pakistan's Punjab including Lahore, Sialkot impose 15-day smart lockdown

Sindh reported the maximum number of 1,02,368 cases, followed by 85,991 in Punjab, 29,775 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 13,927 in Islamabad, 11,128 in Balochistan, 1,630 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,532 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A total number of 15,38,427 coronavirus tests, including 23,569 overnight, have been conducted so far in the country.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the health crisis, the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has prepared detailed guidelines for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha when cattle markets are held across the country to sell animals for sacrifice.

The NCOC suggested setting up of cattle markets on the outskirts of the cities for a specified time period, compulsory testing of animal handlers and engaging ulemas (Muslim scholars) for implementation of the Standard Operating Principles (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Azha, which will be celebrated this month-end.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp