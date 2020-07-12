STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Over 200,000 vote in Hong Kong's unofficial pro-democracy primaries

It was passed in response to last year's massive protests calling for greater democracy and more police accountability.

Published: 12th July 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks queue up to vote in Hong Kong Saturday, July 11, 2020, in an unofficial 'primary' for pro-democracy candidates ahead of legislative elections in September.

People wearing face masks queue up to vote in Hong Kong Saturday, July 11, 2020, in an unofficial 'primary' for pro-democracy candidates ahead of legislative elections in September. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers turned up over the weekend to vote in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the city's pro-democracy camp as it gears up to field candidates for an upcoming legislative poll.

The exercise is being held two weeks after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the semi-autonomous territory in a move widely seen as chipping away at the "one country, two systems" framework under which Britain handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997.

It was passed in response to last year's massive protests calling for greater democracy and more police accountability.

Throngs of people lined up at polling booths in the summer heat to cast their vote despite a warning by Hong Kong's constitutional affairs minister, Eric Tsang last week that the primaries could be in breach of the new national security law, because it outlaws interference and disruption of duties by the local government.

Organisers have dismissed the comments, saying they just want to hold the government accountable by gaining a majority in the legislature.

The legislation prohibits what Beijing views as secessionist, subversive or terrorist activities or as foreign intervention in Hong Kong affairs.

Under the law, police now have sweeping powers to conduct searches without warrants and order internet service providers and platforms to remove messages deemed to be in violation of the legislation.

On Friday, police raided the office of the Public Opinion Research Institute, a co-organiser of the primary elections.

The computer system was suspected of being hacked, causing a data leak, police said in a statement, and an investigation is ongoing.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp, which includes multiple parties, is attempting to join forces and use the primaries as a guide to field the best candidates in the official legislative election in September.

Its goal is to win a majority in the legislature, which is typically skewed toward the pro-Beijing camp.

To hold the primary elections, pro-democracy activists had raised money via crowd funding.

They pledged to veto the government's budget if they clinch a majority in the legislature.

Under the Basic Law, under which Hong Kong is governed, city leader Carrie Lam must resign if an important bill such as the budget is vetoed twice.

On Saturday alone, nearly 230,000 people voted at polling booths set up across the city, exceeding organizers' estimates of a 170,000 turnout over the weekend.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hong Kong Beijing
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp