STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Spain holds regional elections amid coronavirus

Voters must wear face masks to vote and remain 1.5 metres (5 feet) apart in polling stations, which are equipped with hand sanitisers.

Published: 12th July 2020 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

A man wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a polling station during the Basque regional election in the village of Durango, northern Spain, Sunday, July 12, 2020.

A man wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a polling station during the Basque regional election in the village of Durango, northern Spain, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Spaniards in two northern regions are voting in regional elections on Sunday amid tight security measures to avoid more outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Regional authorities in both Basque Country and Galicia have prohibited over 400 people who have tested positive for the virus from leaving their homes to vote.

Spain's Supreme Court backed the decision in a ruling Friday in response to a complaint by opposition parties in both regions.

Voters must wear face masks to vote and remain 1.5 metres (5 feet) apart in polling stations, which are equipped with hand sanitisers.

Both regional governments originally called elections to be held on April 5 but postponed them due to the rapid rise in infections that Spain could only rein in by locking down the country until June.

Health authorities are watching small outbreaks in both regions, as well as in other parts of Spain.

Over 28,000 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Spain.

The conservative Popular Party in Galicia and the Basque regionalist party PNV are hoping to remain in power.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Spain regional elections coronavirus
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp