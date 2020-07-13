STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No return to old normal in foreseeable future: WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic worsening globally

Published: 13th July 2020 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening globally and things won't return to "the old normal" for some time.

At a press briefing Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that "there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future."

Tedros said that while numerous countries, especially in Europe and Asia, have brought outbreaks under control, too many others are seeing virus trends move in the wrong direction.

Tedros also chastised political leaders for mixed messages about outbreaks that damage trust, without referring to any politicians by name.

Tedros called for countries to adopt a comprehensive strategy to curb the soaring caseloads in many countries, noting that about half of all the new cases are now coming from the Americas.

Still, Tedros said there was a roadmap out of the pandemic and that it's never too late to control its spread even in places with explosive transmission.

