STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK pub sets up electric fence at bar for COVID-secure distancing

McFadden, who is also a farmer, resorted to the fence because he feels it will keep people away because "people are like sheep".

Published: 14th July 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

LONDON: A pub landlord in Cornwall in south-western England has hit the headlines in the UK for his unique method of ensuring COVID-19 secure social distancing guidelines by installing an electric fence around the bar area.

Jonny McFadden, who runs the popular Star Inn in Saint Just town of Cornwall, said there is limited space at the bar where drinks are served and therefore he resorted to what he says is 'just a normal electric fence' found in many field perimeters to control cattle and sheep around England.

Speaking to the local Cornwall Live' newspaper, McFadden said the fence is for everybody's benefit due to the space constraints.

"It's there for social-distancing. Before the fence, people were not following social distancing and were doing as they pleased, but now people take heed to the guidance around social distancing. It's for everybody's benefit," he said.

"Everybody enters my bar, they try to get served here, which is right in the doorway, and so to keep people away from here, I didn't know what to do. So, I put in an electric fence," he explained.

Asked during a BBC interview if it was switched on, McFadden said: "Come and find out  there is a fear factor and it works."

McFadden said he came up with the idea after he had struggled to enforce the social distancing message among some customers, who returned to the pub as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased across England earlier this month.

Under the government guidance, all establishments must follow COVID-secure rules of highlighting social distancing messages and also hygiene and cleanliness to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus.

McFadden, who is also a farmer, resorted to the fence because he feels it will keep people away because "people are like sheep".

"They know it is a fence and don't want to touch it to find out whether it is on or not," he said.

His customers are said to be happy with the fencing, which has generated a lot of laughs, though his insurance broker is not entirely happy.

"He was a bit worried but then that is what he is there for. He rang a nephew of mine and said 'I hope he is not electrocuting people'.

Well come and find out if I am," he said, in a light-hearted vein.

The Star Inn, which only serves drinks and no food, is one of the oldest pubs in St Just and has featured in several television shows and films.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pub UK social distancing UK pub electric fence
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp