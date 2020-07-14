STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

West Bank annexation: Palestinians arrested for 'backing' probable move on Israeli TV

In an Israeli TV report aired in early June, several Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are heard expressing the hope of becoming Israelis if annexation under a US-Israeli plan moves forward.

Published: 14th July 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Palestinians demonstrate against Israeli plans for the annexation of parts of the West Bank, in the in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Palestinians demonstrate against Israeli plans for the annexation of parts of the West Bank, in the in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: The Palestinian Authority has arrested several people who said they would favour Israeli annexations in parts of the West Bank, corroborating sources say, despite Ramallah's denial. 

In an Israeli television report aired in early June, several Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are heard expressing the hope of becoming Israelis if annexation under a US-Israeli plan moves forward.

The comments by those interviewed directly contradict the Palestinian Authority's (PA's) total opposition to any West Bank annexations, a view shared by an overwhelming majority of the Palestinian public, according to surveys.

The Palestinians featured in the programme were captured by hidden camera and their identities concealed in the broadcast through blurred faces and distorted voices. 

"I want an Israeli identity card," one Palestinian is heard saying. Another stated that he didn't see "Israelis as enemies -- their government is the enemy". And a third said he "chose Israel" and wasn't afraid to speak out publicly. 

The prominent Israeli journalist who made the report, Tzvi Yehezkeli, said at least six people who spoke out in favour of annexation were subsequently arrested by the PA's security services.

"I was surprised to see that even though I've blurred the faces of all the people I filmed and distorted their voices, the Authority has reached and arrested (some) of them, it's just amazing," he told AFP.

Contacted by AFP, several PA security sources rejected the claims.

"We have not arrested anyone in connection with this case," Palestinian interior ministry spokesman Ghassan Nimr told AFP, while Palestinian police spokesman Louay Arzeikat also denied anyone was being held over the report.

- 'Fear' of arrest -

Israel had set July 1 as the date from which it could decide on the implementation of the Middle East plan proposed by US President Donald Trump and backed by right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It proposes Israel's annexation of its Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied since 1967 by the Jewish state.

No announcement has so far been made on annexation -- a move that would violate international law -- but Netanyahu has said talks with Washington are ongoing.

Palestinian leaders have warned annexation would shatter any hopes for enduring peace and a two-state solution and risk sparking a new uprising.

Some 88 percent of Palestinians oppose the "Trump plan", according to a poll last month by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, and 52 percent even said they would support a return to armed struggle.

There have been waves of demonstrations against annexation and the Trump plan across the West Bank in recent weeks.  

Nonetheless, Yehezkeli, who has been a correspondent in the Palestinian territories for nearly 25 years, told AFP he realised there are also many Palestinians who do not share the outright opposition of their leaders. 

Some interviewees had told him that "we don't care about annexation" and that "the Palestinian Authority has failed" and was "corrupt", he said, adding that he regretted not airing all those comments on television.

He insisted he had been told of their subsequent arrests by their families and stressed that he felt "responsible".

One Palestinian contacted by AFP said his relative, who had criticised the PA in the report, had been held for several weeks by Palestinian police and was due to face a court soon.

The individual said he was also in favour of annexation and, despite "fear" of being arrested, added he remained hopeful "that Israel will give us citizenship". 

- 'Lost hope' -

Some Palestinian commentators say such statements reflect the deep dejection of people who have spent decades under occupation, denied the peace and prosperity they had long hoped for.

"Why did those people say that?" asked Shawan Jabarin of the Palestinian rights organisation Al-Haq. "They said that because they have lost hope in peace, in a two-state solution.

"We can't take this question out of context. The context is: there is injustice, occupation, oppression, and the Palestinian Authority doesn't act for the Palestinian national interests... They failed to bring peace. 

"The question is: is Israel ready to accept them as full citizens, equal citizens?"

The answer appears to be no.

Netanyahu in late May said that Palestinians who find themselves on annexed land will not obtain Israeli citizenship.  

Their status will remain unclear, since they will no longer be answerable to the PA either. 

Israel annexed east Jerusalem in 1967, but the Palestinians still claim the sector as the capital of their future state. Palestinians living in east Jerusalem do not have Israeli citizenship but residence cards.

Only Israeli Arabs -- descendants of the Palestinians who remained on their land after the creation of Israel in 1948 -- have full Israeli citizenship.

But some face discrimination in a country that passed a law in 2018 defining it as "the nation-state of the Jewish people".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Israel Palestine conflict West Bank annexation West Bank Israel Palestine
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp