Flash flood kills 21 in Indonesia, 2 still missing

North Luwu district official Indah Putri Indriani said the flooding began Monday evening and was triggered by heavy rains that caused three rivers to overflow.

Published: 15th July 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 06:23 PM

Rescuers wade through mud as they carry the body of a victim at an area affected by flash flood in Baebunta, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia

Rescuers wade through mud as they carry the body of a victim at an area affected by flash flood in Baebunta, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JAKARTA: The death toll from a flash flood in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province rose to 21 on Wednesday with two people still missing, an official said.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati said search and rescue operations were hampered by thick mud covering roads and houses, and rain was continuing to fall.

Ten other people were injured in the flooding, which affected six subdistricts in the province, he said. As of Wednesday evening, 2,650 people had been evacuated.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains.

Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

