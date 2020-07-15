STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India has played significant role in combating COVID-19 pandemic: EU

The summit was scheduled to happen earlier this year but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and is being held virtually. 

Published: 15th July 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

European Council President Charles Michel

European Council President Charles Michel (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

BELGIUM: The European Union on Wednesday said India has played a significant role in the fight against COVID-19, saying it had also contributed to international efforts to combat the pandemic.

The views were expressed at the 15th India-EU virtual summit by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

"I would like to thank India for the cooperation your country has shown with the EU. I would like to pay tribute to your role nationally and internationally, multilaterally in combating COVID19 pandemic," Michel said.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and EU are natural partners.

He said India was keen to increase use of renewable energy and invited investment and technology from Europe.

"We had to cancel India-EU summit in March due to COVID19. It is good that we are able to come together today through virtual medium. Apart from current challenges, long-term challenges like climate change also a priority for India and the EU. In our efforts to increase the use of renewable energy in India, we invite investment and technology from Europe," he said.

"Our partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world. This reality has become even more clear in the global situation today," he added.

EU is one of India's largest trading and investment partners but it has great untapped trade potential with India, sources said ahead of India-EU virtual summit on Wednesday and noted that the two sides have great potential to develop a comprehensive Foreign Trade Agreement.

The summit was scheduled to happen earlier this year but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and is being held virtually. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
European Union India
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp