System of local lockdowns would be used: New Zealand PM outlines plan for future COVID-19 outbreak

By PTI

WELLINGTON: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday outlined her government's plans to contain future community outbreaks in New Zealand.

The South Pacific nation has not recorded a community spread virus case in 75 days.

Its two new cases recorded Wednesday and all 27 of its active cases are people quarantined after foreign travel.

Ardern said a system of local or regional lockdowns would be used if community spread occurs and a national lockdown would only be considered as a last resort.

Local lockdowns might involve buildings, suburbs or a city.

Our priority will be to control any cases with the least intrusive measures and over the smallest area we can, Ardern said.

No one wants to go backwards but the reality is our fight against the virus is not over and we must have a plan at the ready to protect our current position if it comes back.

 Since New Zealand stopped community spread and lifted its lockdown, life has returned largely to normal with schools, bars and restaurants all open and with packed stadiums at sports events.