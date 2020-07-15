STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump ends Hong Kong trade preferences, backs banking sanctions

China on Wednesday vowed to retaliate, saying the Hong Kong Autonomy Act "maliciously slanders" its legislation in Hong Kong.

Published: 15th July 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

In this Tuesday, May 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House in Washington.

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stripped Hong Kong of preferential trade treatment and authorized sanctions on banks over China's clampdown in the financial hub, infuriating Beijing which vowed to retaliate. 

In a discursive news conference dominated by attacks on his domestic rivals, Trump declared himself to be the toughest president ever on China, a country he is increasingly positioning as his nemesis ahead of November elections.

Trump announced that he had issued an executive order on Hong Kong as he predicted decline for the restless city, on which Beijing recently imposed a tough new security law.

"Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China -- no special privileges, no special economic treatment and no export of sensitive technologies," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden.

"Their freedom has been taken away; their rights have been taken away," Trump added.

"And with it goes Hong Kong, in my opinion, because it will no longer be able to compete with free markets. A lot of people will be leaving Hong Kong."

Trump also said he had signed into law the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which authorises sanctions against Chinese officials and Hong Kong police seen as infringing on the city's autonomy -- and, crucially, any banks that make significant transactions with them.

Lawmakers hope the new law will force all but provincial Chinese banks to choose between abetting Beijing's efforts in Hong Kong, or being able to conduct transactions in US dollars and operate in the world's largest economy.

"This law gives my administration powerful new tools to hold responsible the individuals and the entities involved in extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom," Trump said.

China on Wednesday vowed to retaliate, saying the Hong Kong Autonomy Act "maliciously slanders" its legislation in Hong Kong.

"China will make necessary responses to protect its legitimate interests, and impose sanctions on relevant US personnel and entities," the Chinese foreign ministry said.

- 'Swift rebuke' -

The White House acknowledged concerns that the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, a tougher follow-up to a law last year, limits the president's leeway to waive sanctions.

But the act enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support, meaning Congress could likely override any presidential veto.

"Today, the United States made clear to China that it cannot continue its assault on freedom and human rights in Hong Kong without severe repercussions," said Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat who spearheaded the law.

"The Chinese government's aggression merits this swift rebuke," he said.

But Julia Friedlander, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, said "Hong Kong will suffer and China will likely gain" from the move.

She said the US action will have a "devastating impact on Hong Kong as the financial gateway to Western markets" while raising the profile of mainland Chinese markets for foreign firms and governments looking to bankroll global supply chains out of Asia.

Beijing defied international warnings by imposing the security law, which criminalises subversion and other offences in Hong Kong, to which it promised autonomy before Britain handed the territory back in 1997.

The law has sent a chill through the financial hub, which last year saw massive and sometimes destructive pro-democracy protests.

China has quickly put the law to use, on Monday warning that a primary among pro-democracy parties in which 600,000 Hong Kongers participated was a "serious provocation."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hailed the primary and called for Hong Kong's legislative elections due in September to be "equally free and fair."

Trump has stepped up pressure on China on multiple fronts, especially on the coronavirus pandemic, news of which Beijing suppressed when the illness first emerged in Wuhan.

Critics both at home and abroad accuse Trump of seeking to divert attention from criticism of his handling of COVID-19 in the United States, which has suffered by far the highest death toll of any country.

On Monday, Pompeo also stepped up the tone on the dispute-rife South China Sea, declaring most of Beijing's claims to be illegal.

The Trump administration last week imposed sanctions on senior Chinese officials over the incarceration of more than one million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China Hong Kong United States trump Hong Kong Autonomy Act
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp