STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

649,000 lose jobs in UK's COVID-19 lockdown, Rishi Sunak admits 'difficult time ahead'

Young people are seen to be the worst hit by the unemployment crisis as many of them are employed in the hospitality industry, which was largely shut down from March 23 when the UK went into lockdown.

Published: 16th July 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: As many as 649,000 people lost their jobs between March and June during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the UK, official data released here on Thursday showed, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak admitting "difficult time ahead" but stressed that the government had a comprehensive jobs plan in place.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded 649,000 people leaving company payrolls, a figure which does not reflect a surge in the country's unemployment figures because large numbers of firms have put their employees on the government-backed furlough, or forced leave scheme, put in place by the Indian-origin finance minister.

"We announced last week a plan for jobs worth up to 30 billion pounds...That is a comprehensive plan that protects, supports and creates jobs across the country," said Sunak, during an official visit to a Job Centre in east London on Thursday.

"We are seeing part of that plan in action here at the Barking Job Centre. We are doubling the number of work coaches this year, that's new, incremental activity. But all our other initiatives will also make a difference.

"For example, the Kickstart Scheme to help the youngest in our society most at risk of long-term unemployment.

All these are new initiatives, new funding which will make a difference to what will be a difficult time ahead," he said.

Young people are seen to be the worst hit by the unemployment crisis as many of them are employed in the hospitality industry, which was largely shut down from March 23 when the UK went into lockdown.

"The estimated number of people unemployed aged 16 to 24 years increased by 47,000 on the year, while other age groups remained steady," the ONS said.

It also found that since the start of the pandemic, total weekly hours worked in the UK had fallen by a record 175.3 million, or 16.7 per cent, to 877.1 million hours.

"This was the largest annual decrease since estimates began in 1971, with total hours dropping to its lowest level since May to July 1997," it noted.

UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said he had "enormous sympathy" for people who found themselves out of work.

"I know it's going to be very, very difficult for lots of people as a result of this.

The best thing we can do is continue to open up the economy in a phased manner and a cautious manner and get businesses up and running again," he told the BBC.

Echoing his Cabinet colleague Sunak, he said the cost of inaction would have been "far greater" than the action the government had taken.

The ONS data also showed the pace of job losses slowed in June, with claims under Universal Credit state-funded benefit by the unemployed and those on low incomes falling by 28,100 between May and June to 2.6 million.

The latest UK Treasury figures showed 9.4 million furloughed workers were still getting salary support from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which is due to end in October.

A further 2.7 million self-employed are also getting help.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK economy UK UK covid 19 Covid 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp