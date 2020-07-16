STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus again

The far-right president, who has caused huge controversy in Brazil for repeatedly flouting lockdown measures in place to curb the spread of the virus, first tested positive a week ago.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRASILIA: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus again, CNN Brazil said on Wednesday, quoting the far-right leader, who underwent a new test on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro, who at 65 is in a high risk group, said he would remain in quarantine at his official residence in Brasilia from where he would continue to work by video conference.

He admitted on Monday by telephone interview with CNN that he "can't stand this routine of staying at home" and said he was waiting "anxiously" to be given the all-clear to leave the house.

He told the television channel he hasn't had any symptoms such as a fever or respiratory difficulties since July 6.

And he added that he continues to take the anti-malarial medication hydroxychloroquine.

The drug has been pushed as a treatment for COVID-19 in many countries -- but its effectiveness has not been formally proven and the issue is deeply dividing the global scientific community.

He is due to take a new test "in the coming days."

Since his diagnosis on July 7, Bolsonaro has been confined to the presidential palace alongside other people that have already contracted the virus.

It's a far cry from his regular daily routine that includes leaving the residence to greet his supporters, often while ignoring social distancing measures and without wearing a face mask.

As well as taking part in video calls, Bolsonaro has been seen feeding rheas -- a bird species native to South America that is related to the ostrich and emu -- in the gardens of the official residence. One even pecked him.

Brazil is the second-worst affected country in the world by the coronavirus after the United States, with more than 74,000 dead and 1.9 million cases.

