STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Delay in gazetting COVID-19 guidelines major obstacle in holding polls: Sri Lanka EC

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said he must ensure that the election would not contribute to the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 16th July 2020 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka Mahinda Deshapriya

Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka Mahinda Deshapriya (Photo| AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Election Commission on Thursday said it is committed to hold the parliamentary elections on August 5 but would wait until next week to assess the COVID-19 health threat to see if the polls can be held safely.

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said he must ensure that the election would not contribute to the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have no intention to postpone the election but we have to address the concerns raised by the public health inspectors," Deshapriya said.

He said the delay in gazetting the health guidelines issued on COVID-19 to be practised during the election is a major obstacle in holding the polls.

The guidelines issued in early June still remains to be given legal effect.

The Commission held a meeting on Wednesday and it was decided to re-appeal to the health authorities to gazette the guidelines.

The Election Commission officials will meet next on July 21 to assess the latest situation in the country, which has reported over 2,600 cases.

Deshapriya said the gazette was needed to make the guidelines legally binding "Without giving legal effect to the guidelines the public health inspectors would not be able to enforce the guidelines," he said.

"The health inspectors told us no one pays heed to them in the absence of the gazettee. The delay to issue the gazette impedes our process to hold the election".

The Commission is contemplating a move to have mobile polling booths for those who have been placed under quarantine in order to prevent them from arriving at polling booths on election day.

The election has been twice postponed and the Opposition groups want it to put off until the threat of the pandemic is over.

The government has dismissed it as a "politically-motivated demand by the divided opposition which is facing defeat".

The parliamentary polls were initially to be held on April 25, but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which prompted the authorities to announce a nationwide lockdown from March 20.

Later, the election commission shifted the date to June 20. It was again deemed not suitable in view of the raging pandemic.

Finally, August 5 has been selected for the poll process.

Over 16 million voters are to vote to elect a 225-member parliament for a five-year term.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Sri lanka covid Sri lanka elections Mahinda Deshapriya
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp