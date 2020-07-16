STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Establish inquiry commission to probe human rights violations in PoK: Activist urges UNHR

While speaking at 44th session of the UNHRC, Raja earlier highlighted that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) carries out extensive surveillance operations on the press and pro-independence groups.

Published: 16th July 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

UNHRC

UNHRC

By ANI

GENEVA: Activist Sajjad Raja on Thursday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to establish a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan and hold their perpetrators accountable.

"I have demanded UNHRC to establish a Commission of Inquiry to conduct an investigation into human rights violations and abuses, to identify the perpetrators and to formulate recommendations for PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan so that authors of these violations are held accountable," said Raja, Chairman of the National Equality Party JKGBL, speaking at a session of the UNHRC.

On July 9, while speaking at 44th session of the UNHRC, Raja earlier highlighted that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) carries out extensive surveillance operations on the press and pro-independence groups.

Raja said that the Pakistan government and the military have carried out arbitrary arrests in which people have been tortured and several killed.

"According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, ISI carries out extensive surveillance operations on the press and pro-independence groups. They have carried out arbitrary arrests in which people have been tortured and several have died," he said.

"I request this august council, that the Pakistani government be put on notice on specific cases of extrajudicial killings and summary executions such as Arif Shahid, Sayed Haider Shah Rizvi, Ali Murtaza, Sher Khan, Qazi Khushal and Raja Nazim to name a few," he added.

Pakistan has a long history of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, many of which have targetted human rights and minority defenders critical of the government and the military, as well as persons suspected or accused of involvement in the opposition.

The experts stressed that there can be no justification for the Pakistan government's failure to end enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and that any such violation must be investigated, prosecuted and punished.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sajjad Raja UNHRC Gilgit Baltistan
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp