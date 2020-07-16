STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Impatient Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus again

The far-right president, who has caused huge controversy in Brazil for repeatedly flouting lockdown measures in place to curb the spread of the virus, first tested positive a week ago.

Published: 16th July 2020

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRASILIA: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus again, CNN Brazil said on Wednesday, quoting the far-right leader, who underwent a new test on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro, who at 65 is in a high risk group, said he would remain in quarantine at his official residence in Brasilia from where he would continue to work by video conference.

READ | Video calls, separate bedrooms: Jair Bolsonaro's first week after contracting COVID-19

He admitted on Monday by telephone interview with CNN that he "can't stand this routine of staying at home" and said he was waiting "anxiously" to be given the all-clear to leave the house.

He told the television channel he hasn't had any symptoms such as a fever or respiratory difficulties since July 6.

And he added that he continues to take the anti-malarial medication hydroxychloroquine.

The drug has been pushed as a treatment for COVID-19 in many countries -- but its effectiveness has not been formally proven and the issue is deeply dividing the global scientific community.

He is due to take a new test "in the coming days."

Since his diagnosis on July 7, Bolsonaro has been confined to the presidential palace alongside other people that have already contracted the virus.

It's a far cry from his regular daily routine that includes leaving the residence to greet his supporters, often while ignoring social distancing measures and without wearing a face mask.

As well as taking part in video calls, Bolsonaro has been seen feeding rheas -- a bird species native to South America that is related to the ostrich and emu -- in the gardens of the official residence. One even pecked him.

Brazil is the second-worst affected country in the world by the coronavirus after the United States, with more than 74,000 dead and 1.9 million cases.

