STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Mock funeral for dog held in South Korea on 'dog meat day'

Earlier Thursday, about 20 other activists held a similar anti-dog meat rally nearby. They bowed and laid white flowers before a framed photo of a dog in a mock funeral for the animal.

Published: 16th July 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

South Korean vegetarian activists wearing dog masks stage a rally opposing South Korea's culture of eating dog meat in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 16, 2020.

South Korean vegetarian activists wearing dog masks stage a rally opposing South Korea's culture of eating dog meat in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea on Thursday, the first of three "dog meat days" in the country.

Under a traditional calendar, Thursday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea.

Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat.

At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read "There are no edible dogs in the world." The banners had images of fresh fruit that the activists said South Koreans should eat on the three days instead of dog meat.

Earlier Thursday, about 20 other activists held a similar anti-dog meat rally nearby. They bowed and laid white flowers before a framed photo of a dog in a mock funeral for the animal.

The activists raised placards with the image of small dogs confined in a cage and the words "STOP DOG MEAT."

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.

Dog meat restaurants are a dwindling business as younger people find dog meat a less attractive dining option.

Pets are growing in popularity, and a survey in 2018 indicated that about 80% of South Koreans had not eaten dog meat in the previous year.

Many people still oppose outlawing the consumption of dog meat because they view it as surrendering to Western pressure.

Some older people believe that dog meat enhances sexual stamina.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Korea Seoul Korea dog meat
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp