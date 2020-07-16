STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Two charged in deadly California kidnapping of China citizen

Federal prosecutors contend that Valladres was hired as “muscle" and Velez to be the driver of a minivan in the July 16, 2018, kidnapping of Ruochen “Tony" Liao from a mall parking lot in suburban San

Published: 16th July 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping, kidnap

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Two men were charged Wednesday with kidnapping a Chinese national from a Los Angeles-area shopping mall in a $2 million ransom scheme that went wrong when the victim died from his injuries, authorities said.

Anthony Valladares, 28, of Pasadena and Alexis Ivan Romero Velez, 24, of Azusa were arrested Tuesday and could face life in prison if convicted, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

It wasn't immediately known whether they had attorneys.

Federal prosecutors contend that Valladres was hired as “muscle" and Velez to be the driver of a minivan in the July 16, 2018, kidnapping of Ruochen “Tony" Liao from a mall parking lot in suburban San Gabriel.

Valladares told investigators that he was to be paid $1,000 for his role in the kidnapping and said he hired Romero as the driver, according to an FBI affidavit.

Liao owned a Southern California car dealership that sold high-end cars such as Porches and Bentleys.

Liao's parents in China were sent ransom demands and ordered to deposit payment in Chinese bank accounts, according to court documents.

However, the money wasn't paid, authorities said.

Liao was badly beaten and repeatedly shocked with a stun gun during the snatching. He was believed to have been held in a closet at a home in Corona and died the day after the kidnapping and was buried in the Mojave Desert authorities said.

His remains were identified last year.

Two Chinese citizens who had been living in West Covina have been charged with orchestrating the crime. Guangyao Yang, 26, and Peicheng Shen, 34, are being held in China on charges filed there related to the kidnapping, the U.S. attorney's office said.

It was believed that the men arranged the kidnapping to collect a debt from Liao, according to court documents.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
California kidnapping China citizen
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp