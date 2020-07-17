STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100-year-old British WWII veteran and fundraiser knighted by Queen

Captain Moore was recently promoted to honorary Colonel in recognition for his efforts.

English World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore in his garden. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II on Friday conferred the knighthood on 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore who raised almost £33 million for the health workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

"Arise, Captain Sir Thomas Moore! Today, the Queen conferred the honour of knighthood on @captaintommoore at an investiture at WindsorCastle," the Buckingham Palace said in a tweet.

According to CNN, the World War II veteran, who celebrated his 100th birthday in April, raised almost £33 million (USD 40 million) for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) in its battle against the coronavirus by walking around his garden in Bedfordshire, southeast England, with the help of a frame.

Captain Moore was recently promoted to honorary Colonel in recognition for his efforts.

Citing a Downing Street press release, CNN reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had personally recommended to Queen Elizabeth that the centenarian should be exceptionally honoured.

"Colonel Tom's fantastic fundraising broke records, inspired the whole country and provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus," said Johnson in the release.

