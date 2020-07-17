STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indonesian rescuers hunt for dozens missing after floods kill 36

Several rivers burst their banks after torrential rains pounded the region Monday, sparking the deadly flash floods.

Published: 17th July 2020 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

indonesia flash floods

This aerial photo taken using a drone shows an area affected by flash floods in Luwu Utara, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MAKASSARL Rescuers pulled bodies from under mud and debris Friday as they raced to find dozens still missing after flash floods killed at least 36 people on Indonesia's Sulawesi island.

More than 14,000 people left homeless by the disaster have taken refuge at temporary shelters in hard-hit North Luwu regency, with the country's search and rescue agency hunting for 66 people still unaccounted for.

Several rivers burst their banks after torrential rains pounded the region Monday, sparking the deadly flash floods.

On Friday, officials said at least 36 people had died in the disaster, following the retrieval of more bodies.

They also raised previous missing victim figures from a dozen to more than 60, citing new reports from concerned relatives.

"The chances of finding them alive are slim as we've been searching for four days now and it's a difficult situation in the field," Andi Mukti, coordinator of North Luwu's search-and-rescue team, told AFP.

"There's thick mud up two metres (six feet) high."

The search would still continue through the weekend, he added.

Several thousand houses as well as government offices and public facilities were engulfed by mud from the floods.

This week, desperate residents searched through their homes for pots and pans and other belongings to take to the temporary shelters in flood-prone North Luwu.

In January, record rains triggered flooding and landslides that killed nearly 70 people in and around Indonesia's capital Jakarta, which is on neighbouring Java island.

The Southeast Asian archipelago is regularly hit by floods during the rainy season.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indonesia flash floods
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp