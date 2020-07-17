STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

No lockdown, curfew in Sri Lanka, says PM

Sri Lanka's total COVID-19 patient count reached over 2,680 on Friday morning after over 490 patients tested positive for the virus at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation camp.

Published: 17th July 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka new PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa (Photo | AP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday said that the island country will not face a lockdown nor curfew following the detection of a new COVID-19 cluster at a rehab centre.

Speaking to heads of media institutions and senior editors, Rajapaksa said the patients detected recently were not from the society but all from quarantine camps or were the associates of camp employees or inmates from the Kandakadu Drug Rehabilitation Centre, reports Xinhua news agency.

"This is not a second wave. All these contacts have been traced and quarantined," Rajapaksa said, adding that all steps were being taken to prevent any social transmission of the virus.

Commander of the Army and Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva said more than 4,000 PCR tests had been performed for the contacts of Kandakadu in recent days, but so far all indications were that there was no local transmission of the virus at large.

Sri Lanka's total COVID-19 patient count reached over 2,680 on Friday morning after over 490 patients tested positive for the virus at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation camp.

Out of the total number infected to date, 2,007 patients have been successfully treated and released, while 11 deaths have been reported, the Health Ministry statistics showed.

Sri Lanka reopened its capital for economic activities in the last week of May after being shut for over two months and has since assured that the virus was under control.

Authorities said that its international airports will also reopen next month once the repatriation process ends.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lanka Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp